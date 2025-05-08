Beachgoers are leaving “human waste” in gardens and jet-skiers are “splashing about under the influence of alcohol”, residents opposed to a beachside café’s alcohol licence claim.
The allegations were made at Gwynedd Council’s central licensing sub-committee meeting after the owners of Mickey’s Beach Café at Bwlchtocyn, Abersoch, submitted a bid to sell alcohol on and off premises at the site near Machroes Beach.
The application was approved, despite objections from the public and Llanengan Community Council.
Local resident Jeremy Beddows told the meeting: “The public toilets are a couple of 100m from the café. A lot of people in their excitement and haste are not making that ‘long’ journey.
“A strip of land where there are bins is also regularly used as temporary toilets.
“People are also coming off the path into our garden leaving human waste, it’s an area where young children visit.”
Mr Beddows said he often picked up glass where people walked barefoot to the beach, and noted a “fabulous increase” of powered watercraft such as jet-skis.
“In a melee, these people splash about in the water, sadly, the same operators of these vessels are having alcohol before going out to sea.”
He was also “concerned” about “inebriated people” drinking alcohol while sitting “with their feet dangling over a 200ft wall” – part of an old tin works, behind the café.
Resident Peter Baines feared alcohol would “change the feel” of the area, from people “having coffee and cake to ordering bottles of Prosecco and beer,” and “could escalate into parties and loud music”, with a potential for increased disruption to a public car park due to increased deliveries.
The community council described beach drinking issues, stating “machinery such as speed boats/jet skis and alcohol do not go together”, expressed “grave concern” over the lack of toilets, and said the sale of alcohol could “increase the popularity” of Traeth Machroes, resulting in more traffic on a narrow, winding road.
An increase in rats and concerns over broken glass and plastic was also raised.
Lisa Gilligan, legal representative for the applicant, said the café was not aiming to be a “drinking destination” and they were not asking for loud music.
She described the “successful use” of temporary event notices to sell alcohol to “test the water” noting there were “no objections” from the police or environmental health.
She confirmed the venue had a toilet, commercial waste operation and did not propose to use glass. It was also pointed out they had not been the operator in previous years, and they were happy to comply with a 5pm closure.
“We also want to work with Mr Beddows and Mr Baines,” she added, including discussions over access and bins.
The committee granted permission to serve alcohol until 5pm (on and off premises) Monday-Sunday.
A toilet on site was required, as well as a “Challenge 25 Policy”, fully trained staff selling alcohol, no loud music or glass, customers must respect local residents by leaving quietly and CCTV must be used at the premises.