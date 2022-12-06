Ian said: “A few years ago I found a reference to the Nanteos Cup in an old Welsh Journal dating to 1828. The discovery was made simply by using Google and it blows away any notion that the cup was dug up during late 19th Century excavations at Strata Florida. It confirms that by 1828 the cup was widely-known in the locality and that the healing tradition was already in place. We now know that the connection with the Holy Grail goes back to at least 1879. Previously it was thought that there was no mention of it prior to the 20th century.”