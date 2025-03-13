Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron has been officially opened by the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan MS.
The school has been opened since the beginning of the year, but officially opened by the First Minister during her visit on Thursday,
Headteacher of Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, Nia Lloyd Thomas said: “Today marks an immensely proud and historical occasion for us in Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron. After years of campaigning, planning and hard work, we have ensured that our pupils will not only benefit from a building and amenities of the highest standard, but also an education and the social and emotional skills needed for a bright future.”
“I extend my sincere gratitude to the schools and communities of Ciliau Parc, Dihewyd and Felin-fach, together with the Governing Bodies, the staff and of course those pupils who have been part of the founding journey of Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron.”
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron is Ceredigion’s newest School. A School that is funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme (£10.0m), the Welsh Government’s Early Years and Childcare Capital Programme (£1.6m) and a matched funding contribution from Ceredigion Council of £4.7m.
The school has amalgamated Ciliau Parc School, Dihewyd School and Felinfach School providing modern, state of the art learning facilities for pupils.
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron has a range of modern amenities such as a 3G astro turf pitch as well as a Multi-Use Games Area.
Calon Aeron (SEN Centre) is equipped with the latest facilities to support students with Special Educational Needs.
Nia added: “Their unwavering support and dedication have played a huge part in the opening of the school, and this milestone would not have been possible without their efforts and commitment.
"I must also thank Ceredigion County Council and the Welsh Government for their guidance and support and for the investment that has secured a purposeful, inclusive and community school, in a rural area of Wales.”
“As the Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron community, we eagerly look forward to a very bright and prosperous future. Together, we will continue to nurture and support our pupils, ensuring that they have every opportunity to succeed and thrive in a loving and Welsh environment.”
The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said: "It was a pleasure to open Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, which will lay a solid foundation to give young people in the area the best start in life.
"I’m pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support investment in the new school, which is in such a wonderful location. The river Aeron flows through the valley, collecting small streams on the way. That's how I see education – a journey where we gather knowledge, skills and experiences, growing stronger as we go. I wish every success and a bright, exciting future for the children and their families, the staff and the whole community."
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for Lifelong Learning and Schools, said: “This is an important day for Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, the surrounding communities in the Aeron valley and the county as a whole.”