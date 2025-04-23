Hana Lewis, Head of Film Hub Wales adds: “We work regularly with cinemas and festivals in Wales to increase access to films from the archive’s expansive collection and as part of our Made in Wales project, which celebrates films with Welsh connections. These stories are essential to Welsh on-screen culture, they offer insight into our history and communities, something we are arguably need more of when it comes to films about modern Wales. Unfortunately, there are many barriers that prevent these films being seen regularly, despite audience demand - whether that’s due to lapsed rights, resources to distribute these works effectively, or funds to digitise them and preserve quality. This is why this project is so important. The cost is prohibitive, so as a sector we need to ensure that access to these films is not lost and audiences have a chance to enjoy them for years to come.”