A DAY of celebration was held in the Ystwyth Valley on Sunday as Ysgol Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn marked a special milestone.
The village school first opened on 2 July 1838.
185 years later, on Sunday, 2 July, residents and multiple generations of ex pupils came together and celebrated the school’s anniversary.
On top of tea and cakes, the afternoon tea saw the school’s oldest living ex pupil, 95 year old Megan Morris, give a speech about life in the school and village, before posing next to the school’s youngest pupil and cutting into a celebratory cake together.
Ms Morris shared ‘special memories’ of times she went swimming in the river, playing on the school yard, and the time a ‘great’ fire broke out in the school.
In her speech, delivered in Welsh by Mrs Morris’ daughter Mererid, she said: “Since the invitation, I have been collecting memories of my time at the school - walking there everyday from Sarnau, regardless of the weather - hearing the bell ring and seeing the headteacher waiting for us. I remember playing in the yard or nearby field, and swimming in the river. It was all such fun.
“I encourage all the pupils here today to get something to remember this celebration by.”
As a special layer of icing on the cake, the school’s original bell was rung for the first time since World War 2. Afterwards, pupils sung a Welsh song written about the school.
Ceredigion County Cabinet member Wyn Thomas and County Councillor for the Ystwyth Ward Meirion Davies joined the celebrations.
Cllr Thomas said: “It’s an honour to be here, when you consider all the things that have happened over the course of 185 years. This school opened in 1838, and it’s still here. It's a real honour to see it, to hear the bells playing for the time since 1939.
“Schools like this have contributed so much to rural communities throughout Ceredigion. Schools like this have provided an excellent education for a long time.”
Cllr Davies said: “It’s a huge honour to be celebrating the anniversary, the oldest school in Ceredigion - it’s a huge milestone. All the pupils have had excellent education here, they’re not numbers, they’re individuals.
“The school is the backbone of the community and allows children to stay within their area, which is extremely important in my mind.”
The headteacher, Mrs Mair Gwynne Carruthers said: “It’s incredible to believe that the original building is still serving its purpose - providing education to children in the area for 185 years.
“We’ve got lots of past pupils here, their children are here, and they’ve all come together to join in the celebration here today. The whole community has been involved - it’s a village event.”