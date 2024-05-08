On behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Education Group, Ffred Ffransis said: "Not only does the current method of working cause worry and uncertainty for a number of Ceredigion's Welsh language schools and communities, but it also goes against the duties of the county council under the Statutory Code. “The code requires that there be a presumption in favour of rural schools that are on the Government's official list, such as Llangwyryfon school and others, and that closing a rural school should not be considered unless all other options fail.