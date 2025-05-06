The International Ceramic Festival has been held at Aberystwyth Art Centre Since 1987 and Moira Vincentelli from Rhydyfelin, Aberystwyth, is one of its key organisers.
She has taught at Aberystwyth University’s School of Art, and researched and developed what has become one of the best studio ceramic collections in Britain.
She believes organising the festival, with the North and South Wales potters, is one of her main achievements.
“I’ve written a number of books about ceramics and more recently developed a multi-media database around the ceramic collection at Aberystwyth University. But bringing people together and making the International Festival such a huge success has been very satisfying,” she said.
The festival, held every two years, is now the main focus of her work.
“We have a long weekend in June at the arts centre where we invite ceramicists from all over the world to showcase their work.
“There are demonstrations, kiln-building, lectures, and a host of potters displaying their work. It offers teachers, students, creative artists, collectors, working professional and amateur potters a chance to meet and study, but we also encourage all who want to have a go with hands-on activities.”
Judges from TV series ‘The Great Pottery Throw-down’ will attend this year. Keith Brymer-Jones has been before, but this is the first time for Rich Miller, who will demonstrate his witty British colonial-themed sculptures.
Other highlights include a visit from Ukrainian potter Yuliya Makliuk, who will outline her focus on sustainable ceramics. Moira is pleased Yuliya is coming, as one of the festival’s key themes this year is the sustainability and care of the environment.
“We also have Iku Nishikawa who will hold a workshop in the art of ‘Kintsugi’,” said Moira.
“This is a Japanese tradition of using gold in the repair of broken ceramics. The main idea is the repair is not only highlighted but adds another layer of beauty to the vessel that has undergone trauma and damage.”
Although the festival is seen as mainly for potters, Moira is keen to state there is something of interest and fascination for everyone, young and old.
“We want people to come and enjoy what is a truly a special event, right here in the heart of Wales,” Moira added.
For more information, visit https://www.internationalceramicsfestival.org/ or contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre.