A man who threatened three police officers after damaging two windows in Aberystwyth has been jailed by magistrates.
Daniel Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 May.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging two window in Aberystwth on 30 April this year.
He also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence towards Pc 183 Barnsley, Pc 936 Dimoralev and Pc 1035 Guichard at the Glanyrafon Industrial Estate in Llanbadarn Fawr on 1 May.
Magistrates, sentencing Smith to a total of eight weeks in jail, said the offences were so serious because Smith had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Smith must also pay £85 costs.