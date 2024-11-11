FEARS have been raised over the future of Wales' oldest university as bosses consider moving courses to Carmarthen.
The Foundation stone was laid for St David’s College Lampeter on the 12 August 1822; it welcomed its first students on St David’s Day 1827 and received its Royal Charter in 1828.
Now, it appears that university management is considering moving humanities courses to the Carmarthen campus of University of Wales Trinity Saint David from September next year.
Staff have told the Cambrian News that they fear the moving of these courses away from Lampeter will ‘most likely execute a shutting down of the Lampeter campus, the oldest university in Wales’.
A spokesperson for UWTSD said: “We are initiating a dialogue this week with staff and students at our Lampeter campus around a proposal to move our current and future taught Humanities provision to our Carmarthen campus with effect from the new academic year starting in September 2025.
“Although UWTSD’s student numbers are growing overall, they are not distributed proportionately across our different campuses.
"Despite a range of innovative ideas to attract a greater number of students to our Lampeter campus these have not delivered, and this campus has seen a steady decline in the number of students being taught in-person. This is not a sustainable situation, and we must take action.
“Key to this proposal is maintaining continuity of education for all of our students with an objective to enhance the overall student experience and strengthen our programme delivery and quality. This would also help our Humanities programmes to develop further and flourish as an academic discipline.
“The university is committed to retaining the main Lampeter campus estate and finding alternative ways of delivering education-related activities that would give this campus a new lease of life and a more secure future.
“Our deliberations will take into account how to serve the best interest of our students, staff and the community in Lampeter whilst we also ensure the future sustainability of the institution.”