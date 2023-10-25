A Gwynedd student has been named as the first winner of a scholarship set up in memory of respected Teifi Valley vet Defi.
Elan Haf Henderson from Llandwrog is the winner of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol ‘Defi Fet’ Scholarship, worth £2,500 over a five-year period, which gives support to a student studying veterinary medicine through the medium of Welsh at Wales’ first School of Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth University.
The scholarship was established jointly between the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Aberystwyth University in memory of a well-known and respected vet from the Llandysul area, the late DGE Davies, known locally as Defi Fet.
The Coleg received a generous donation from his daughter, Elaine Davies, and her family to establish the scheme which will contribute to nurturing a new generation of Welsh-medium professional vets in Wales.
As part of the new scholarship, Elan will partake in half of her farm and clinical work experience through the medium of Welsh, as well as taking full advantage of Welsh-medium provision in the first and second years of the course at Aberystwyth University, supported by the Coleg Cymraeg ‘Sbarduno’ grant.
Elan grew up in the Middle East after her parents moved from Llandwrog to Abu Dhabi for her father’s career when she was six years old.
She moved back to Wales to study for her GCSEs and A-levels, and this term she started her veterinary course at Aberystwyth University.
Elan is thrilled to study through the medium of Welsh for the first time: “I am privileged to be selected as the winner of the ‘Defi Fet’ Scholarship.
“I am very grateful to DGE Davies’ family, the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Aberystwyth University for establishing the scholarship which gives me the opportunity to train in the field in my mother tongue.
“I have lived abroad for much of my childhood which has reinforced my passion for Wales and the Welsh language.
“I look forward to working in the community as a vet through the medium of Welsh in the future.”
Professor Darrell Abernethy, head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: “Congratulations to Elan who fully deserves this prestigious scholarship.
“We would also like to thank Elaine and the family for their generous support.
“A core part of our vision for Wales’ first School of Veterinary Science here in Aberystwyth is a school that serves the needs of Wales.
“Students like Elan are a particular example of the school’s importance in that regard.
“We are extremely grateful to the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol for their support of our Welsh language provision.”