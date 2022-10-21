Have your say on future of post-16 education in Ceredigion

A consultation on the future of post-16 education in Ceredigion has been launched.

Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet decided a review is needed to receive a “current analysis and evaluation of post-16 provision in the county”.

A questionnaire was launched on Monday, 10 October to gather the views of a large number of important stakeholders, including pupils and former pupils, staff, parents and prospective parents and employers.

Wyn Thomas, Cabinet member with responsibility for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “I’m encouraging those who have the opportunity to give their views to do so, so that the council can have a complete overview of post-16 provision in the county.”

Information from the questionnaire, along with a range of other information will be presented to Cabinet at the start of 2023.

