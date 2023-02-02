Residents in Machynlleth and the Dyfi Valley are being urged to give their views on the possibility of relocating Machynlleth Library once the town’s brand-new school has been built.
Powys County Council has been working on plans to build a new school for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen since 2017 at the school’s secondary school site to replace the current primary and secondary school buildings.
The council wants to build the new 540-place school which will incorporate early years facilities, areas for primary, secondary and post-16 education, a community room, an additional learning needs centre, wellbeing areas as well as external areas and a 3G pitch.
The design could also include a space for a public library if required.
Now the council wants the views of residents living in Machynlleth and the Dyfi Valley on whether the town’s library should relocate to the new school building before designs are finalised.
Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “The new building for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen will be the council’s first all-through Passivhaus school building and will provide excellent facilities the next generation of learners.
“The new build also gives the council the opportunity to provide space for a public library if required.
“However, we would like to hear from residents in Machynlleth and the Dyfi Valley about the idea of moving the library to the new school building.”
Glantwymyn county councillor Elwyn Vaughan added: “This is a great chance for people in the Dyfi Valley to have their say.”
To take part in the survey visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/ysgol-bro-hyddgen-new-school-development
The survey will close on Tuesday 28 February.