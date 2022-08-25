High marks for Ceredigion pupils collecting GCSE results
PUPILS across Ceredigion have been collecting their GCSE results today.
The results announced today by WJEC indicate that once again high standards are being achieved in Ceredigion schools. 98.7 per cent of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A* to G, with 77.1 per cent of the entries achieving A*-C.
Mair Hughes, Headteacher of Ysgol Gyfun Penglais: “We are extremely proud of our Year 11 students this year. They have worked extremely hard through very challenging times over the last two years, demonstrating real ambition and resilience to achieve their results. We have been impressed by their maturity and attitude and it is so pleasing to this reflected in their grades. Thank you to all staff and families who have also worked hard and supported the students to achieve their grades. Many congratulations to all students and we wish them all the best on their return to the sixth form or as they move onto other educational establishments or apprenticeships.”
Rhodri Thomas, Headteacher of Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig: “Congratulations to our year 11 pupils on receiving their deserved grades in their GCSE exams. They have worked hard in school and during lockdowns to develop the skills that have allowed them to reach high standards in their exams. We hope that these grades allow all of them to take the next steps in their education or careers and look forward to welcoming many back to the sixth form in September.”
Owain Jones, Headteacher of Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron: “It is a privilege to congratulate our pupils on their excellent results. These results are well deserved and reflect the commitment of pupils to their studies, their hard work and the support of teachers and school staff and parents and carers. We are looking forward to welcoming a high percentage of pupils back to our sixth form and wish everyone who goes on to study at college, pursue an apprenticeship or enter the world of work the very best.”
Dorian Pugh, Headteacher of Ysgol Henry Richard: “Today we are extremely proud of our pupils’ successes in their GCSE exams this year. Following a very challenging period over the last two years, the pupils have really reached high standards and left a positive mark on the school and huge congratulations to them. I would like to thank the staff for guiding and supporting the pupils to reach their full potential. We wish the pupils the best of luck as they leave school to go on to further education of the world of work.”
Jane Wyn, Headteacher of Ysgol Bro Pedr: “We are so proud of our pupils’ achievements. Despite the disruptions these pupils have experienced due to the pandemic, they have shown a great deal of energy and resilience and they are, hopefully, proud of the grades they’ve achieved at GCSE level. We are looking forward to welcoming many pupils back to the sixth form in September and would also like to wish those pupils going on to college or the world of work every success in the future. Thank you to the pupils, the parents and the teachers for all their help and support once again this year”.
Gareth Evans, Acting Headteacher of Ysgol Bro Teifi: “I would like to extend a warm message of congratulations to all our pupils on their achievements in the GCSE examinations this year. We are proud of their success and wish to thank the teachers for their work and also the parents for supporting their children during these unprecedented two years. Many pupils will be returning to study with us in Year 12 and we wish them and all the other pupils the very best in the future.
Nicola James, Headteacher of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi: “We are very proud of our pupils’ success and the excellent results that have been achieved this year. I am in awe of the way our pupils have conducted themselves during what has been a very challenging time in education. Our pupils have shown resilience, tenacity and a remarkable ability to stay focused and to adapt their approach to learning in the face of unprecedented disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I congratulate them and their families, and I thank our dedicated teaching and support staff for their dedication and commitment to the pupils. We are looking forward to welcoming the majority of our pupils back in September to join the Sixth Form, and we wish those who are not returning every success for the future.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “I would like to congratulate all Ceredigion pupils who receive their GCSE results this week. Our young people have worked really hard in challenging times and we wish them all well as they step confidently into their next choice, whether in the sixth form, further education or the world of work.”
