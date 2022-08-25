High marks for Ceredigion pupils collecting GCSE results

Nicola James, Headteacher of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi: “We are very proud of our pupils’ success and the excellent results that have been achieved this year. I am in awe of the way our pupils have conducted themselves during what has been a very challenging time in education. Our pupils have shown resilience, tenacity and a remarkable ability to stay focused and to adapt their approach to learning in the face of unprecedented disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I congratulate them and their families, and I thank our dedicated teaching and support staff for their dedication and commitment to the pupils. We are looking forward to welcoming the majority of our pupils back in September to join the Sixth Form, and we wish those who are not returning every success for the future.”