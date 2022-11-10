Kids enjoy kickabout with Mistar Urdd ahead of Wales’ World Cup journey
Sunday 20th November 2022 3:30 pm
To celebrate Wales being in the World Cup, Mistar Urdd held a roadshow celebrating the players who got the country to Qatar.
Although Rhys Norrington-Davies is currently injured and won’t be going to the World Cup, Mistar Urdd paid a visit to the fullback’s former primary school, Ysgol Comins Coch.
A special assembly was held to celebrate Wales’ participation in the World Cup.
The children also had a football session to show off their footballing skills with Mistar Urdd.
