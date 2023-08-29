AN INTERACTIVE model of the university campus in Lampeter, built on the hit game Minecraft, hopes to “inspire students to explore their interests in construction, architecture, and the built environment.”
The Institute for Sustainable Practice, Innovation, Research, and Enterprise (INSPIRE) team at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) said the “innovative initiative merges education and entertainment.”
The Lampeter Campus interactive model was first launched at the Royal Welsh Show.
Visitors of all ages were invited to immerse themselves in the virtual campus using cutting-edge VR headsets, offering a truly fantastic and immersive experience. Witnessing participants from various backgrounds explore the digital representation of the Lampeter Campus was a testament to the project’s broad appeal and potential impact.
Laura Cait Driscoll, a representative from UWTSD’s INSPIRE team said: “We were thrilled to showcase our Lampeter Campus in the virtual world of Minecraft at the Royal Welsh Show. Seeing visitors of all ages engage with our interactive model using VR headsets was truly gratifying.
“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received encouraged us to make the experience accessible to an even broader audience.”
Following the successful launch at the Royal Welsh Show, the Lampeter Campus interactive model was featured at the Lampeter Food Festival a few days later.
“The response from the Lampeter Food Festival was equally heartening,” Laura added.
“We were elated to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity of festival-goers as they engaged with our Minecraft VR experience.
“The positive feedback we received further reinforced the potential of this project to foster a deep interest in various disciplines among learners of all ages.”
The INSPIRE team, in collaboration with talented creators Brandon Roberts and Ian Standen (part of the UWTSD School of Architecture), worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, and their efforts have been met with resounding appreciation from attendees at both events.
The Minecraft VR experience received exceptional feedback expressing their eagerness to see this education-focused endeavour expand to schools across Wales and England.
“With the Lampeter Campus interactive model, UWTSD aims to pioneer a new path in promoting sustainability, creativity, and knowledge dissemination,” a university spokesperson said.
“By intertwining education with the gaming world, this project seeks to foster a generation of students passionate about the built environment and beyond, furthering the mission of INSPIRE in driving positive change through research, innovation, and education.”