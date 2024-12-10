Coleg Ceredigion’s vital role in delivering further education in the region is highlighted at Minister’s visit
Coleg Ceredigion recently welcomed Vikki Howells, the Welsh Minister for Further and Higher Education at its Aberystwyth campus.
This was an important visit for the college as it recognised the importance of Coleg Ceredigion in the region and its role of developing the vocational skills, nurturing talent and providing excellent technical training.
The college offers a range of vocational training opportunities from animal care and childcare to motor mechanics, construction and creative media, offering a wealth of opportunities for those wanting to develop high level skills, move swiftly into employment or prepare for university, leading to successful careers in their chosen fields.
The minister talked to a number of staff and students including refugee students from Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan who are learning English as part of an ESOL programme. Refugees are also being helped by the public with community-spirited volunteers spending time at the college to assist in their language development.
Vikki Howells also talked to students and staff at Aberista, the campus’s training restaurant, where they shared their experience of visiting Montecatini in Tuscany, to take part in various work placement settings which was funded by Taith, the Welsh Government exchange programme.
Aberista also provides entrepreneurial development skills by inviting the public into its training restaurant as well as providing special themed events with sometimes, an immersive fusion of cuisine and performance, which are always popular with the local community.
The minister also saw a recital by a performing arts student who was preparing for their university audition. She spoke to students about their future within the industry, which is facing challenges but learners explained that they’ve become more resilient by preparing for the future in the industry, as part of their college studies.
She also met with health and social care students who have adopted a highly-bilingual learning environment at Coleg Ceredigion. As part of their studies, they have close networks with local healthcare providers and have visited Alberta in Canada, through Taith-funding, to investigate healthcare and particularly community healthcare, because it’s important for the region of Ceredigion.
The minister also presented around 10 students with their Team Wales hoodies, ahead of their participation in the UK national final of WorldSkills UK and SkillBuild in Manchester and Milton Keynes, where they brought home three bronze and a silver medal.
Senedd member Vikki Howells, also spoke with media production students who demonstrated some industry-specific software and editing processes.
Andrew Cornish, CEO and Principal of Coleg Ceredigion and Coleg Sir Gâr said: “I was very pleased to have the opportunity of speaking with the minister.
“We spoke about a range of topical issues which are important to the further education sector, in terms of funding, curriculum developments for 14- to 19-year-olds, learner support, increasing participation rates and the recent review of post-16 education in Ceredigion.
“Coleg Ceredigion is a vital part of the region, providing top class vocational education and training for young people. This provides them with the necessary vocational and personal skills that enables them to transfer into local employment, which has a vital impact on the local economy, community growth, and the future prosperity of the region."