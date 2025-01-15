A new area school for the Aeron Valley has opened its door to pupils for the first time.
On 7 January, Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron in Felinfach, welcomed students, providing an exceptional learning environment for up to 240 primary school pupils, of nursery age between the ages of 3 – 11.
The area school will amalgamate Ciliau Parc School, Dihewyd School and Felinfach School providing modern, state of the art learning facilities for pupils.
The school has a range of modern amenities such as a 3G astro turf pitch as well as a Multi-Use Games Area.
Calon Aeron (SEN Centre) is equipped with the latest facilities to support students with Special Educational Needs, ensuring an inclusive and supportive environment for all pupils.
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron is a school that is funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme (£10.0m), the Welsh Government’s Early Years and Childcare Capital Programme (£1.6m) and a matched funding contribution from Ceredigion Council of £4.7m.
Nia Thomas, Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron Headteacher said: “It is with immense pride and enthusiasm that we welcome our pupils to Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron. This state of the art school represents a significant investment in the future of, not only our pupils, but the entire community that it serves.
“The excellent facilities within the school are designed to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where every student can flourish.
“Our vision is that every child feels valued, supported, inspired and empowered to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally - unlocking potential and laying a firm foundation for future success.“
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Schools Service, Lifelong Learning and Skills said: “The opening of Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron marks the beginning of an exciting journey.
“This is a notable milestone for Education in Ceredigion, and we hope that the pupils and staff settle in well.”