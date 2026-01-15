More than two million bus journeys have been taken by young people across Wales since the introduction of the £1 bus fare scheme in September last year.
The Welsh Government scheme, which runs until the end of August 2026, offers all young people aged between 5-21 years a single fare for just £1 and a £3 day ticket when travelling with any participating bus services.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “It’s fantastic to see so many young people taking advantage of cheaper bus fares.
“We know that the cost of travel is often a barrier for young people, especially in rural areas, so I am delighted that our investment is making travel as accessible and affordable as possible.”
