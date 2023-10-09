Professor Jon Timmis said: “It is an honour to be appointed Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University. It is an institution that is very dear to my heart and one that is renowned for its teaching excellence, student satisfaction and research innovation. Aberystwyth University’s innovative teaching and research is meeting the needs of a changing Wales and a changing wider world. I want to build upon this innovation, working with partners in both the private and public sectors, locally and globally, and affect change that benefits us all in the years to come.