Aberystwyth University has gained top marks for the quality of its education and wider provision from one of the most prominent global education organisations.
The QS Stars rating system is a comprehensive analysis of universities across the world.
Aberystwyth gained the maximum five star ranking overall, but also in the nine specific areas, including its teaching, inclusion, environmental impact, employability and research.
Professor Nigel Holt, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for international at Aberystwyth University, said: “We’re delighted by this global recognition for the standard and quality of so many aspects of the university’s work.
“Aberystwyth is a very special place to live and work.
“It is great that our work has been recognised in this way.”