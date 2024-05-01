PARENTS in rural Ceredigion have warned closing village schools will kill communities.
The Cambrian News revealed on Monday that up to eight rural primary schools could be closed under radical plans being considered by Ceredigion County Council.
School governors will hold a public meeting at Ysgol Llangwyryfon on Wednesday evening to discuss a 'campaign for the future of the school'.
Speaking to the BBC, Llangwyryfon parent, Meleri Williams, said: "A countryside school like this is a backbone to the community and the wider area.
"It involves everybody in the community. In the fundraising events. Whatever's held.
"The whole community here revolves around this school.
"If this school closes, the community is more or less dead."
A ‘Rhos Helyg Action Group’ has also been set up following fears for the future of the school.
A poster being distributed in the communities of Bronant, Llangeitho, Penuwch, Lledrod, Blaenpennal, Bontnewydd, Bethania, Bwlchllan and Tynreithin, says “Ceredigion Council are currently in talks that may result in the closure of seven rural schools.
“Rhos Helyg Action Group was formed to make sure our schools stay open.
A school closure would not only affect pupils and their parents, but also community spirit, local business, property values, future generations.”
The action group is asking people to get in touch.
Conservative Shawdow Education Minister, Tom Giffard, MS, says he will raise the issue of Ceredigion school closures in the Senedd later on Wednesday.
Mr Giffard MS, Shadow Education Minister, said: “It is deeply concerning that schools across the area could be closed due to Labour’s mismanagement of the budget.
“The Labour Government have overseen a decline in standards over their 25 years in charge and by cutting the education budget in real terms and cash terms they are leaving schools and local authorities struggling to make ends meet.
“The Welsh Conservatives will always hold Labour to account on their failures. In light of this, I’ve submitted a topical question in the Senedd today.”
The Cambrian News understands that the majority of the primary schools being considered under the county council review are in north Ceredigion.
When asked over the future of rural schools in the county by the Cambrian News, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “We will not be making any comments on this matter and will be adhering closely the Welsh Government’s School Organisation Code.
“All papers relating to the Code will be published in advance of Scrutiny and Cabinet meetings in the usual way.”
It is believed senior councillors will discuss the future of schools in July.