Learners from Ysgol Penweddig who are part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Seren Academy’ programme were invited to take part in the launch of Seren’s live ‘speaker series’ hosted by Jason Mohammad at the University of South Wales’ Atrium campus.
The Seren Academy is a Welsh Government programme aimed at supporting Wales’ brightest learners to achieve their full academic potential and go on to study at top universities in Wales, the UK and the rest of the world by providing them with additional study opportunities and academic support.
The Seren 'Speaker Series' aims to inspire Seren learners in years 8 and 9 by exposing them to inspirational individuals with similar Welsh roots to them who have gone on to achieve great things in their chosen careers.
The series will see top professionals from a range of sectors including aerospace, journalism, criminology and literature, share insights into their careers and take questions from Seren leaners.
A small number of Seren learners, including those from Ysgol Penweddig in Aberystwyth, were selected to attend the live speaker sessions where as well as having a Q&A with BBC and S4C presenter Jason Mohammad they got to listen to speakers including Trudy Norris Gray, voted most influential woman in tech and Chair of Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, and Connor Allen, Actor, Writer, and former Children’s Laureate Wales.
Penweddig learners were able to hear first-hand how some of Wales’ most successful people had reached the top of their various industries.
They also had the chance to put forward questions to them as well as being able to to meet with Jason.