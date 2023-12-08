A small number of Seren learners, including those from Ysgol Penweddig in Aberystwyth, were selected to attend the live speaker sessions where as well as having a Q&A with BBC and S4C presenter Jason Mohammad they got to listen to speakers including Trudy Norris Gray, voted most influential woman in tech and Chair of Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, and Connor Allen, Actor, Writer, and former Children’s Laureate Wales.