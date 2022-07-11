Plans to be revealed for creation of 23 new Welsh language schools

The Welsh Government is to reveal plans for the creation of 23 Welsh language primary schools across Wales ( Welsh Government )

THE Welsh Government will today set out plans for the creation 23 new Welsh-medium primary schools later today.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, will later today set out how local authorities aim to increase Welsh-medium education in their areas.

Local authorities across Wales are finalising their Welsh Education Strategic Plans (WESPs), which set out how they plan to grow Welsh-medium education in their areas over the next 10 years.

The plans include 23 new Welsh-medium new primary schools across Wales.

There are also plans to increase the capacity of 25 existing Welsh-medium primary schools.

The Welsh Government has set targets for 26 per cent of Year 1 learners to be receiving education in Welsh by 2026, rising to 30 per cent by 2031.

Since 2018, the Welsh Government has invested £76m in infrastructure projects to create 4,000 additional Welsh-medium childcare, school or ‘late immersion’ places.

Each local authority will need to agree its final WESP and are required to publish their plans by 1 September 2022, in accordance with the Welsh in Education Strategic Plans (Wales) Regulations 2019.

Jeremy Miles, said: “I’m pleased to see the ambition in many of the plans we’ve received, in particular how some local authorities have set themselves targets which exceed our expectations. With these plans in place, I have every confidence in achieving our targets for 2026 and 2031, with the ultimate goal of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.