Staff and pupils at Llanidloes High School say they are delighted with the GCSE results this year.
Headteacher, Daniel Owen, said: “We are deeply proud of all of our GCSE students.
“They have served as exemplary role models for younger pupils over the past two years and have shown resilience, graft and a superb attitude to learning.
“Their splendid examination performance is richly deserved and means they have a great opportunity at Sixth Form to secure places in Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities, top apprenticeships, or to pursue excellent employment opportunities. These are truly exciting times for our wonderful young people.”
“There are many notable individual performances, including:
Aurtenetxea-Etxebarria Ihara 12 A* to A’s
Earp Maisie 12 A* to A’s
Lewis Rebekah 11 A* to A’s
Fitch Courtney 11 A* to A’s
Whitworth Arthur 11 A* to A’s
Morgan Carys 10 A* to A’s
Chamberlain Liam 10 A* to A’s
Schultz Lisa 10 A* to A’s
Lewis Gethin 10 A* to A’s
Coleridge Rose 10 A* to A’s
Jones Cerys 10 A* to A’s
Koffer Noah 10 A* to A’s
Robles Riesco Hugo 10 A* to A’s
“I would like to congratulate every student on their results. We look forward to welcoming most of you back into Sixth Form where we will continue to ensure you excel academically and enjoy the tremendous variety of extra-curricular activities, such as Gold Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips to Iceland and France, university residential preparation for higher education, and wide-ranging cultural visits across the UK.”
Mr Owen added, “Our Oxbridge admissions programme includes facilitating visits to Oxford and Cambridge Colleges and bespoke tuition from staff who attended these universities. This will help our high achievers capitalise on their continued success at Llanidloes High School. There is similarly comprehensive support for our young people with wide-ranging additional learning needs to ensure everyone is able to realise their full potential.”
In recent years, Llanidloes Sixth Form was in The Times top ten Sixth Forms in Wales. Mr Owen said, “Thanks to the professionalism, hard work and deep care of our fantastic staff team, we hope to achieve this feat again this year.”