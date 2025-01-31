Tens of thousands of staff in schools and colleges across Wales have been spared a hike in costly registration fees for another year, thanks to their Unison.
Since 2016, all 50,000 learning support workers in Wales must be registered with the Education Workforce Council. This registration certificate is required to work in schools and colleges in Wales and costs £45 a year.
Until last year, the Welsh government provided a subsidy so learning support workers only had to contribute £15 towards the registration fee.
But last year the government ended this support.
The Education Workforce Council agreed to step in but only for the current financial year, leaving staff with the prospect of having to find the extra money in future.
But now, thanks to Unison campaigning, the subsidy is to be paid in 2025/26, meaning learning support workers will only need to find £15 next year.
Unison Cymru/Wales schools lead Rosie Lewis said: “Registration should not come at a cost to low-paid staff who only get paid during term-time.
“Removal of the subsidy didn’t go down well at all with learning support workers.
“They were faced with having to pay to register with a professional body, without receiving any of the benefits of professional status.
“But thanks to Unison pressure, the Welsh government and the Education Workforce Council have found a way of paying the subsidy for another year.
“Unison will continue to push for free registration for all learning support workers across Wales.”
Registration fees for learning support workers in Wales were introduced in 2016, and is not a requirement made of teaching assistants in England.