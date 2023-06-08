A PRIMARY school’s 37 pupils have raised £1,750 for Turkish and Syrian earthquake survivors.
Ysgol Llanfarian headteacher Helen Davies said she was ‘very proud’ of the youngsters – who did a nine kilometre sponsored walk to raise the funds.
She said the students came up with the idea themselves after hearing about the earthquakes on the news.
The upper school pupils hiked to Aberystwyth promenade and back while their younger counterparts did a walk around the school area.
The £1,764 total will be donated to Christian Aid and will go to its emergency relief fund which is helping with the reconstruction and with refugees after the earthquakes in February. The charity has been supporting three million displaced people in eastern Syria.
Ms Davies said: “Back in the Easter term after the earthquakes which devastated Turkey and Syria, the pupils asked if they could hold a fundraiser to help those affected.
“We are a very small school with only 37 pupils, but the pupils managed to raise an incredible total.
“I am very proud of what the pupils have achieved and also their thoughtfulness as regards considering others and making a plan for the fundraising.”
The pupils presented a cheque to Christian Aid fundraising officer Llinos Roberts who praised the students for their empathy.
She said it is unusual for a group of children to raise so much money.
“We’re proud that children of this age are capable of being global neighbours through their efforts to make a difference in people’s lives,” she added.
“Children at this age want to know about the lives of children who are the same age as them and what is happening too them.”
The school pupils celebrated together during an assembly this morning.
More than 55,000 people across Turkey and eastern Syria died after the high magnitude earthquakes which sent tremors across the region.