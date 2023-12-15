Pupils at Ysgol Penrhyncoch have raised more than £470 for Bronglais Hospital thanks to their festive café.
Children in Years 3 and 4 created menus, produced advertising and cooked up a range of treats for Caffi Ho Ho Ho.
A total of £473.80 was raised for the Aberystwyth hospital thanks to the hard work of the children who worked at the café, took orders and entertained guests.
