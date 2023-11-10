Before returning to Aberystwyth, the pupils and staff visited the war memorial in Devil’s Bridge to remember the fallen in all wars and learn about the evacuees who had attended Mynach school during the war and in particular, Ron Howarth who wrote his memoirs of his time in the village as a boy and how he returned as an adult to build a home and live there with his family right by the war memorial. He is now 91 years of age and fondly remembers his time as a young boy in the village with his adoptive family and new friends.