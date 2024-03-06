Pupils from Ciliau Parc, Dihewyd and Felinfach schools have signed their names on to a material used to build the new school in Dyffryn Aeron.
A Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) Signing Ceremony was held on Tuesday, 5 March, where council officers, councillors, pupils and other representatives were invited to mark a significant milestone in the development of the new school. SIPs are a lightweight and efficient build system made off-site which will form the walls and roof of the new school in Dyffryn Aeron.
Wynne Construction were appointed by Ceredigion County Council to build a new school providing first class, modern facilities and equipment for primary age children. The building will be suitable for 210 pupils, with additional capacity for ALN, Welsh Language and pre-school provision, as well as a 3G sports pitch with flood lights.
Addressing the attendees at the site, Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “It’s a pleasure to be here today amongst other representatives of the Council, Councillors, representatives from Welsh Government, contractors and of course our school pupils, to see the progress that has been made at the site. It’s great to be able to celebrate a significant milestone such as this in the Dyffryn Aeron area, and we look forward to seeing the site progressing.”
Bryn Roberts, site manager for the project, said: “We enjoy celebrating the completion of the SIPs on our school builds, as it reflects the first real step towards the delivery of a modern, high-quality facility. Inviting pupils, staff, and Council members onto site to make their mark in the history of the new school is always an exciting event, and we hope they all enjoyed learning about how the new school is being built and having a first look around. The scheme has been progressing well, and now the SIPs’ work has been completed, we can focus on ensuring the building is watertight and move onto the next stage of works.”
This £16.3m school is being funded mainly by the Welsh Governments with a £4.6 million contribution coming from Ceredigion County Council.