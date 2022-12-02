A Tywyn school has raised almost £700 for Children in Need with a fun, activity-filled three days.
Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn hosted three days of fundraising activities.
The first was a day of delicious cakes, kindly donated by parents, pupils and staff.
Pupils were keen to indulge in the lovely cakes whilst of course contributing to the fantastic cause.
The second day was fun-filled, with pupils arriving in their pyjamas for the day and the teachers too! But the tension was certainly building for the ‘main event’ – Dare the Teachers, held on the last day of the week.
After the lunch break, teachers bravely volunteered to take on various challenges that had been set.
These were an ice bucket challenge, no speaking for the day, pie in the face, eat something disgusting, drink something disgusting, wrap a teacher in toilet roll and wear it for the remainder of day, and sing ‘happy birthday’ on stage.
The pupils were able to watch the event on the Friday by donating 50p to the cause.
The school would like to thank everyone involved. The school raised a fantastic £682.45.