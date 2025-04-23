Gwynedd police have been busy giving cash to community groups.
Barmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team presented a cheque for £2000 on behalf of North Wales Police and PACT to Harlech Youth Rugby Club to buy new training equipment for the club. PCSO Elliw Williams presented the cheque to Harlech Rugby Club’s Gareth John and Mai Roberts.
In January PCSO Delia and Dion got PACT funding of £250 to buy boxing equipment for Year 7 children from Ysgol Moelwyn. Last week PCSO Dion attended the boxing session with Year 7 to see the equipment in use.
Neighbourhood policing team PCSO Delyth has been successful in an application from The High Sherriff Crime beat Fund of £500 for Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn for a project Staying Safe/Healthy Living.