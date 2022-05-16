‘Significant’ rise at Aber Uni for research quality

98 per cent of research at Aberystwyth University is of an internationally recognised standard or higher

THE quality of research at Aberystwyth University has increased significantly, the latest review of research in UK higher education institutions has shown.

The percentage of all research activity at Aberystwyth University which is of an internationally recognised standard or higher has risen to 98 per cent, according to the Research Excellence Framework 2021 results published on 12 May.

The findings also show a marked increase in the proportion of research in Aberystwyth classified as ‘world leading’ and ‘internationally excellent’.

More than three quarters of the research is categorised as world-leading (4*) or internationally excellent (3*), up nine percentage points on the last assessment in 2014.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Elizabeth Treasure said: “These impressive results are a testament to the world-class research and innovation taking place here in Aberystwyth.

“It is a well-deserved recognition of our experts’ work, the impacts of which are felt across the planet.

“Our heart-felt thanks go to all the hard-working researchers and staff.

“Research and innovation are the lifeblood of our university.

“They deepen our knowledge and understanding, inform our learning and teaching, and deliver real benefits to everyday lives in Wales and the wider world.

“These research accolades are very good news for our students as well.

“They demonstrate that they learn from international experts – leaders in their fields and researchers who are not only sharing what is already known, but also making important new discoveries.”

The results show that there is world-leading research in all academic areas, with five departments - Geography and Earth Sciences, Computer Sciences, International Politics, IBERS and Mathematical Sciences - at or above the UK average (84 per cent) for research that is world-leading or internationally excellent.

Almost half of the outputs in the School of Art are world-leading.

The Department of Law and Criminology has also won plaudits for the impact of its research beyond academia, with three-quarters rated as world-leading.

The Department of Theatre, Film and Television saw over three-quarters of the research rated as world-leading.

At the end of 2019, the university approved an ambitious new Research and Innovation Strategy that was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with restrictions lifted, the university is working on a package of additional measures to help researchers regain ground following the pandemic.