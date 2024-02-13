A Bala school has won a Gwynedd-wide athletics competition for the 11th time in 12 attempts.
Sportshall Primary is the largest primary school athletics competition programme in the UK with annual engagement of 2 million young athletes.
Sportshall competitions are renowned for their 'electric atmosphere', as teams are cheered on while tackling exciting relay races and challenging field events.
This annual competition between primary schools in Gwynedd is held in Bangor with the winners of each qualifying round participating in the final. The standard of the competition is very high with records being broken every year.
Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's team had been eagerly practising for the finals, knowing the standards would be very high and this resulted in each individual performing brilliantly and diligently against schools much larger than their own.
Their concentration, determination and attitude were highly commendable and the standard of their 'changeovers' were exceptional, a school spokesperson said.
This resulted in the team winning six out of nine track and field events and managing to beat their previous records in each event, to become champions of Gwynedd once again.