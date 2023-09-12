Professor Elizabeth Treasure, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University said: “Supporting the new Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital is an issue close to the hearts of our staff and students, and I am absolutely delighted at the total they have raised during the course of the year. “The enormous benefit of this local facility will be felt by hundreds of patients and their families across mid-Wales and, as a University, we are really pleased to have contributed to it.”