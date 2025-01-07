Students at Aberystwyth University have voiced their anger over the reduction of opening hours at a campus library.
In autumn the university restricted the opening hours for the top two floors of the Hugh Owen Library on it’s Penglais Campus.
The cost-cutting measure saw the 24-hour library restrict access to the only floors with books on from 10pm-8.30am daily.
This was met with protests from students who said it would disproportionately affect those with disabilities requiring quiet working hours, as well as those who have jobs or caring responsibilities.
A petition started amassing 1,780 signatures and a 40-person sit-in was staged at the library on 27 September, after which university bosses agreed to revert the changes to allow 24-hour access to all floors.
This was however short-lived, as a pre-Christmas email announced they would again be restricting hours for the top two floors from 10pm during term, and 8pm during holidays.
All floors would remain with 24-hour access during exam periods throughout January and from late April to the end of May.
A spokesperson for the protest group condemned the decision after tuition fees had been put up only last year: “ Whilst this is a massive setback for the future outlook of students' ability to study and access to resources, the announcement has galvanised us, and we are now a stronger and louder group than ever.
“For many, the promise of a 24/7 library was part of what attracted us to Aberystwyth.
“The university proudly promoted this on open days, but now we are seeing this being stripped away, which will directly impact our capacity to complete assignments and prepare for exams to the best of our ability.
“With tuition fees proposed to rise to £10,000+ in England and Wales likely to follow suit, we are increasingly being asked to pay more for a worsened experience.”
They added that the administration used “easily skewed data” including “random headcounts” after 10pm and prioritised this over student consultation.
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson commented: “Following a review over the autumn that involved engagement with students and the Students’ Union, Level D of the Hugh Owen Library remains open 24/7 with 123 study spaces with access to computers, printing, copying and scanning services.
“As a result of the review, in addition to the continued round-the-clock access to Level D, Levels E and F will be open until 10.00pm during term time and there will also be extended 24/7 opening hours during examination periods.
“We will also be introducing more single study spaces on Level D for those who need a quiet place to focus.
“The University offers a range of other 24/7 study facilities in Pentre Jane Morgan, Fferm Penglais, Rosser and Pantycelyn, and in town at the Workstation next to the train station.
“We take great pride in the learning environment we offer students and were recently ranked 2nd in the UK for ‘Student Experience’ in the 2025 Times/ Sunday Times Good University Guide.”