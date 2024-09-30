Aberystwyth University students are celebrating their success after a sit-in protest against new library opening hours.
This September the university announced the top two floors of the Hugh Owen Library would be closed from 10pm-8.30am daily as a cost cutting measure.
This was met with dismay by some students who felt the hours would discriminate against those who work jobs or have caring responsibilities.
On 27 September at 8.30pm a sit-in with an estimated 40 students began in the library in protest.
A student spokesperson said: “The top two floors are the only levels with books on, and also contain silent and social study spaces.
“These spaces were the only ones many students can study late at night, especially if their laptops are not good enough to use certain software, if they have caring responsibilities or jobs, or if they need help with assignments from fellow students.
“We all love coming to university here and feel passionate about having adequate spaces to study.”
During the sit-in, banners were hung, stating ‘academic success needs library access’.
The group stayed until the following day, leaving at 8.30am after discussions with the Pro Vice Chancellor Anwen Jones.
According to the group, on 30 September Prof Jones said 24-hour access would be reinstated.
A group spokesperson said that though it was “early days”, they were “hopeful” for a swift resolution.
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson stressed that the first four floors had always remained with 24-hour access, offering 123 study spaces, computers, printing, copying and scanning, adding: “The higher education sector as a whole is facing financial pressures, and as part of our search for efficiencies, new opening hours were introduced for floors E and F of the library.
“The University continually evaluates the services it provides for students and a review of library engagement, including opening hours, was in train for the beginning of the academic year to assess how the provision meets the study requirements of students.
“University representatives have met with students and their representatives on a number of occasions to listen to their views about the new opening hours and has agreed to open floors E and F in the Hugh Owen Library on a 24 hour, 7 day a week basis until a review of provision has been undertaken.”