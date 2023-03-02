SEVERAL schools are partially closed today as members of the National Education Union take strike action.
Eight schools in Ceredigion are partially closed with three schools affected in Gwynedd and 36 schools across Powys fully or partially closed.
Teachers and teaching staff have walked out today after rejecting the Welsh Government’s latest pay offer, with more strikes planned on 15 and 16 March.
In Gwynedd, Ysgol Borth y Gest near Porthmadog and Ysgol Tanygrisiau will be closed all day as a result of the industrial action, with Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn only open to year 11 and staff.
Ysgol Glan y Mor in Pwllheli is partially closed, only being open to Year 10 and Year 11.
In Machynlleth, both the primary and secondary campuses of Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are only partially open today.
In Ceredigion, Ysgol Ceinewydd, Ysgol Comins Coch, Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Padarn Sant, Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron, Ysgol Penglais and Ysgol Bro Pedr are all partially closed.
Headteacher at Aberystwyth’s Ysgol Penglais, Hayley Leighton, in a letter to parents, said: “Due to the number of members of staff taking industrial action, we are not able to open the school to all students on Thursday, 2 March.
“The school will be therefore closed to all students in Year 7, 8, 9 and 10. Teachers who are not taking industrial action will place work on Teams for students to complete.
“Students in Years 11, 12 and 13 are expected to come into school to work and to attend lessons of the teachers who are not taking industrial action.”
NEU joint general-secretary Kevin Courtney said the union had postponed strikes on Valentine’s Day “in good faith” while its members weighed up the government’s improved offer.
But teachers had since “emphatically informed us that the offer of an additional 1.5 per cent added to teachers’ pay, plus an additional 1.5 per cent lump-sum, is simply not good enough and fails to address either the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, nor the damage done to pay since 2010”, he said.
“We have a clear mandate for strike action that is now rescheduled for 2 March in schools across Wales,” Mr Courtney added.
The Welsh Government has defended the offer as “a strong one” in the context of a “reducing” budget for the devolved administration.
Schools closed or partially closed today
Ceredigion
Ysgol Ceinewydd, New Quay - partially closed
Ysgol Comins Coch - partially closed
Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, Penparcau - partially closed
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Cardigan - partially closed
Ysgol Padarn Sant, Aberystwyth - partially closed
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron - partially closed
Ysgol Penglais, Aberystwyth - partially closed
Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter - partially closed
Gwynedd
Ysgol Borth y Gest - fully closed
Ysgol Tanygrisiau - partially closed
Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn - Partially closed. Open to staff, Year 11 only.
Ysgol Glan y Môr, Pwllheli - Partially closed, Open to years 10 and 11 only
Powys
Brecon High School - closed
Crickhowell High School - closed
Gwernyfed High School - closed
Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus - partially open
Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus - partially open
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth - Secondary Campus - partially open
Ysgol Calon Cymru - Builth Campus - closed
Ysgol Calon Cymru - Llandrindod Campus - partially open
Ysgol Maesydderwen - closed
Builth Wells C.P. School - partially open
Crickhowell C.P. School - closed
Guilsfield C.P. School - partially open
Hay-on-Wye C.P. School - closed
Irfon Valley C.P. School - closed
Llanelwedd C. in W. School - closed
Llanfaes C.P. School - closed
Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P. School - partially open
Llangors C. in W. School - partially open
Mount Street C.P. Infants School - closed
Mount Street C.P. Junior School Industrial Action - closed
Priory C. in W. School Industrial Action - partially open
Sennybridge C.P. School Industrial Action - closed
St. Michael's C. in W. School - partially open
Welshpool CinW Primary School - closed
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth - Primary Campus - partially open
Ysgol Bro Tawe - closed
Ysgol Cefnllys - partially open
Ysgol Dolafon - closed
Ysgol Golwg y Cwm - partially open
Ysgol Trefonnen C. in W. Community Primary - partially open
Ysgol y Cribarth - closed
Ysgol y Mynydd Du - closed
Ysgol-y-Bannau - closed
Pupil Referral Unit - Mid/South Powys- Closed
Ysgol Penmaes - partially open