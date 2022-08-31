Welsh language learning provision rated ‘excellent’
A WELSH language learning provision based at Aberystwyth University has been given the thumbs up by education watchdogs.
Learn Welsh Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire has been rated excellent by Estyn, the body that inspects education and training standards in Wales.
The unit is part of Aberystwyth University, and is one of 11 providers of Welsh courses for adults supported by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
It runs courses for learners at all levels for over 1,500 learners online and at locations throughout Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
In a report published on 31 August, following an inspection in May, Estyn praised Learn Welsh Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire as “a very supportive and caring learning community that has adapted and succeeded highly effectively on the online learning platform.”
According to the report, it “succeeds in creating an inclusive learning community that provides excellent care, support and guidance for its learners.”
The Estyn report found that “many learners make strong progress, develop as independent learners and use the Welsh language beneficially outside their lessons.”
Siôn Meredith, Head of Learn Welsh Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire said: “This report provides clear evidence of very effective work by a team which is passionate about creating new Welsh speakers, and enabling learners from all backgrounds to enjoy learning and have the confidence and opportunities to use Welsh in their everyday lives.”
