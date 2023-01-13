The mandatory RSE Code supports schools to design their own lessons to teach children about relationships and identity, sexual health and well-being, empowerment, safety and respect, but campaigners against the code argued that it gave prominence to LGBTQ+ themes and ignored traditional issues and family life. The Welsh Government denied those claims and said lessons would be age appropriate with the youngest pupils learning about sharing and respect, but campaigners continued to fight against the code with lawyers acting on behalf of a group of disgruntled parents saying RSE would amount to “indoctrination”. The Welsh government once again insisted lessons would be “developmentally appropriate”.