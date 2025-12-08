A further £2.5m in Welsh Government funding has been announced for the creative industries in Wales.
The funding will provide an injection of additional investment into the film and TV sector.
The publishing sector will also receive support to respond to continuing challenges and support revenue generation.
It takes the Welsh Government’s production investment to £33.8m across 70 projects since the launch of Creative Wales.
Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant said: “The creative industries are a real success story for Wales, and we’re hugely proud of the talent that exists across the sector.
“We are committed to investing in this part of the sector and to nurturing talent, supporting creative businesses and encouraging the creation of high-quality content.”
