SCHOOL pupils in Ceredigion are being urged to take part in a poetry competition designed to “encourage the next generation of conservationists”.
The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) is running the competition, called WILDWords for World Poetry Day next month.
The trust says it hopes to inspire authors aged 16 and under by asking them to write about their experiences in nature and why it is important.
Amid the climate crisis, the trust says there couldn’t be a better time to unite the younger generation in fighting for our planet.
WTSWW’s vision is to protect at least 30 per cent of Ceredigion’s land and sea for nature’s recovery before 2030.
Ahead of World Poetry Day (21 March), pupils can enter their poems to be in with a chance of winning a signed copy of wildlife presenter Dan Rouse’s new book, The Children’s Book of Birdwatching.
They will also have their poem featured on the trust’s media channels.
The award will be presented to the winning child on the same day.
Poems may be entered in English or Welsh, before the 6 March, and will be judged by an expert panel of writers, scientists, and nature advocates - including prominent bird expert Ms Rouse.
The trust’s digital fundraising officer Grace Hunt said: “We’re excited to see how children express their experiences of the natural world. Every child has a little bit of wanting to save the world in them; this could just be their first step.”