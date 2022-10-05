Writing centre named new home of Literature Wales
Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre has been named the new headquarters for Literature Wales
The centre in Llanystumdwy was announced as the organisation’s new home on Friday, 30 September.
This formal change will see the first of Wales’ national companies - Literature Wales is one of eight organisations designated as National Companies by the Arts Council of Wales, and in receipt of its funding - plant their roots in the north. The other seven are based in south Wales – the majority in Cardiff, with the exception of Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru in Carmarthen.
Since Literature Wales was established in 2011 its headquarters has been in Cardiff Bay.
Tŷ Newydd was established as the National Writing Centre of Wales in 1990 and has welcomed hundreds of writers from Wales and further afield to creative writing courses and writing retreats ever since.
Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, leader of Gwynedd Council, said: “This corner of Eifionydd has a rich history, and I’m confident that the news that Literature Wales is moving its headquarters to the area is the beginning of a new chapter in its story.
“I welcome the fact this notable organisation has decided to make this county its formal home, underlining the fact that Gwynedd is a wonderful place to work. I’m sure this will reinforce the cultural sector in the area, and that it will be a further boost to the rural economy here.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “This is exceptionally exciting news that is to be welcomed. We are extremely pleased that Literature Wales has chosen Dwyfor as the new home of its headquarters, especially as this new home is Tŷ Newydd, Llanystumdwy – a location with such rich history and a fantastic reputation for developing literary talent.
“It is a matter of pride that Literature Wales is expanding its roots here in Gwynedd, setting an important precedent to develop the artistic and cultural offer that enriches this county. We trust this news will lead to the protection and development of local job opportunities together with strengthening the appeal of the area as a popular destination for writers, poets and indeed, anyone interested in the art of writing.”
Llanystumdwy councillor Rhys Tudur said, “I am extremely pleased that Tŷ Newydd is to be designated as the headquarters of Literature Wales, relocating from the capital to rural Dwyfor. It will be an economic and cultural boost for the area and stimulate more interest in Welsh culture. The timing is perfect considering that the National Eisteddfod is coming to Llŷn and Eifionydd next year.”
Leusa Llewelyn, artistic director of Literature Wales, said: “Tŷ Newydd represents our values as an organisation. It is welcoming and warm, and its doors are always wide open.
“Our vision is a Wales that empowers, improves and brightens lives through literature, and we look forward to continuing that vision from a location that is very dear to our staff, our authors, and the various communities related to our work.
“We look forward to having an even closer working relationship with the community in Llanystumdwy, and to give something back to the area that supports us.”
