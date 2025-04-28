Campaigners hoping to save two Wales Air Ambulance bases from closure are still waiting for the outcome of a judicial review.
A review into the charity’s decision to close Caernarfon and Welshpool bases took place at the High Court in February, but a decision has yet to be announced over two months later, and a year after the controversial decision to close the bases was made.
Until that decision has been made, campaign groups in Gwynedd and Mid Wales have vowed to continue fighting to secure the futures of both sites.
Releasing a joint update on the Welshpool and Caernarfon Facebook group pages, the lead campaigners said: “We thought we would just give you a quick update from the Welshpool and Caernarfon Facebook Pages as we still await a final decision a year after the plan to close both bases was announced.
“As you are all aware the campaign group in both Mid and North Wales have been protesting the move to close Welshpool and Caernarfon bases and to establish a new one in North Wales.
“This was appealed and it was taken to a judicial review which was completed over two months ago but we are still awaiting a decision from the courts to be announced.
“We can also report no progress in the promises that were made of the provision of a new Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) to fill the voids left by the potential closures with no information about how healthcare gaps will be filled.
“The campaign group remain active, and will continue to fight to maintain and keep this service for those in need in the current locations at both Welshpool and Caernarfon.
“Hopefully we will have an announcement regarding the judge’s decision of the judicial review in the not too distant future.
“We know the air ambulance has saved countless lives in our regions, and its presence is always a symbol of hope and security.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “We remain steadfast in our view that both Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases must be retained as operational sites for the helicopters.
“The Judicial Review into the consultation process was a significant step forward in the fight to keep the Air Ambulance flying from both bases, and testament to the resolve of all those across north and mid Wales involved in the campaign to safeguard a service dear to us all.
“As we await the outcome of the Judicial Review, we remain unconvinced that the communities most at risk from these plans, such as Pen Llŷn, Eifionydd, Meirionnydd and Maldwyn, won’t be left with a slow-track and substandard service. We are yet to be provided with details of the planned provision of a new Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) to plug the gap left by the potential closures.
“It really isn’t unreasonable therefore for people in the communities we represent to have serious concerns that if these closures go ahead, we’ll be left with a significantly inferior service.”