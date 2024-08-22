YSGOL Henry Richard in Tregaron is celebrating the success of its GCSE pupils.
Dorian Pugh, headteacher, said: "We as a school are very proud of our pupils on GCSE results day.
Some of Ysgol Henry Richard's pupils with their results (Ysgol Henry Richard)
"The successes are a result of the pupil’s hard work in recent years. I thank the staff for the dedication to ensuring that pupils reach their potential and to the parents for that important partnership.
"Congratulations to the pupils and we wish you the best of luck going forward from Ysgol Henry Richard."
More pupils with their results (Ysgol Henry Richard)