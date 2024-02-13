Thirty pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn competed in this year’s F1 in Schools Regional Finals held in Denbigh earlier this month.
Developed to introduce students to STEM subjects in the most engaging way possible – through the creation of a miniature F1 car – F1 in Schools is an educational project like no other.
Designed for teachers, informed by engineers, and endorsed by F1, this programme sets students on the fast track to STEM success; and provides a lot of fun on the way.
A challenge rooted in STEM, but encompassing so much more, F1 in Schools provides students with an insight into an array of careers and subject areas – from marketing and sponsorship to financial management, alongside teaching technical skills such as how to use CAD (computer aided design) software and CNC (computer numerical controlled) machines.
Tywyn’s five teams, consisting of pupils from Years 8 to 11, were tasked with sourcing sponsorship to help them purchase team shirts and merchandise for their brand name. Staff and pupils would like to thank the following sponsors for their support:
- Team Polaris: Genesis, Milwyn Jenkins & Jenkins, Caethle Caravan Park, Angood Consulting
- Aries Elementum: Cadfans, Grays Café, Caerberllan Shires, Du Casse, Co-op, GR Electrical Body Shop, Alterdeco Clothing, Woodworks
- Lab Rats: LL DIY, Welcome to Whales and Angood Consulting
- R-Cars: Maxsport Competition Tyres, Mid-Wales Metal Finishes, D&D Transportation, Dig-it Plant Hire, Pensaerniaeth Cader Architecture Ltd
- Hurricane: Atherton Bikes, Dan Jones Images, Bikes Corris
The teams did extremely well in the competition with Team Polaris achieving third place overall out of over 20 teams and Aries Elementum winning the Best Verbal Presentation Award.
Aries Elementum were also nominated for their Pit Display and a Future Stars award.
The STEM co-ordinator at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, Amy Spencer, who organised the teams said: “I am so incredibly proud of what our pupils have achieved.
“They have come together to produce the most amazing group projects, design and engineering portfolios, and pit displays.
“The future looks bright for these pupils in the world of STEM! I am very much looking forward to organising next year’s competition to see what our teams can bring!”
All pupils have been awarded with a Bronze Stem Crest Award to recognise their efforts with their projects which accumulated to hundreds of hours.