Efforts to reopen station ‘more vital than ever’

Carno Station Action Group presented a petition to the Senedd, in 2017, calling on the Welsh Government to commit to re-opening the station

THE re-opening of Carno railway station is “more vital than ever”, after it was closed almost 60 years ago, a village action group has said as it calls for further funding.

The Carno Station Action Group is continuing to push for the re-opening of Carno train station, after their application for UK Government funding was rejected last year.

Councillor Jeremy Barnes, the Carno Station Action Group chair, said it was even more important to reopen the station now.

“The new station at Carno is more vital than ever now, as fuel costs rise and we strive to achieve net zero, so its rejection for UK Government funding was extremely disappointing,” he said.

“However, we are heartened by the Welsh government’s determination to progress the scheme in spite of this setback and look forward to working with them and the UK Government in our continuing campaign.”

The group has voiced support for Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters MS’ letter to Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, requesting the UK Government “commit to funding of the next stage of scheme development for Carno station”.

The group said this move follows the Department for Transport’s rejection of the Welsh Government’s application for funding for a new station at Carno last year, citing issues with the timetable and the additional costs of upgrading the adjacent level crossing as reasons for the rejection.

However, the Minister’s letter of response strongly contests these reasons, with the accompanying annex pointing out the time savings that will result from the introduction of new trains, along with other potential infrastructure improvements on the Cambrian line.

Carno Station Action Group welcomed the move by the Welsh Government to refine the proposed station layout.

In particular, it points out that the proposed car park design and track modifications are unnecessary, and with other design changes could save around £3.2m of the originally projected £7.7m station capital cost.

The group said it continues to work with the Welsh Government in the redesign process.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We support the development of Carno Station and are working with Transport for Wales and Network Rail on a proposal for investment from UK Government as part of the Union Connectivity review.

“Sir Peter Hendy’s report identified the Cambrian Railway as a priority for upgrading.”

The campaign to reopen the station started in 2002.

With a new three stage assessment scheme announced for new stations in 2017, Carno station has so far passed the first two stages.