Eirian, 63, to take part in Patagonia fundraiser trek
A Penrhyncoch man has set off for Patagonia to take part in a fundraising challenge for Marie Curie.
Eirian Reynolds set off yesterday, Friday, 4 November, to take part in the charity’s Welsh Patagonia Challenge, an 84 kilometre trek.
The retired 63-year-old has been training hard for the challenge, as he explained.
“Many people who know me will have seen me walking the roads and lanes around Penrhyncoch and Bow Street over the last few months,” he said.
“This has been part of my preparation for the Marie Curie Trek Welsh Patagonia Challenge.
“The trek will see a group of Marie Curie supporters walk 84km in five days from Esquel in the foothills of the Andes, towards Trelew following the Tecka River. The trek ends in Nant y Fall.”
He added: “The trip is to raise funds for Marie Curie nurses who offer care, guidance and support for people with any terminal illness and their families.
“Ten years ago I did the Snowdon Challenge to raise money for Marie Curie but now, as I am retired, I am looking for a bigger challenge.
“The Welsh part of Patagonia is somewhere I have always wanted to visit and now I have the opportunity to visit, and do something to help others.”
The trek was originally scheduled for November 2021 but due to Covid restrictions will now take place from 5-15 November.
“Marie Curie nurses provide valuable service at a time when people are at their lowest, and offer that service free at the point of delivery,” Eirian explained.
“£20 pays for a nurse for an hour, and £70 lets someone attend day therapy at a Marie Curie hospice. Please give generously.”
End of life charity, Marie Curie, provide frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.
Eirian has set up a fundraising page for people to sponsor him, but he can also be contacted directly.
“Anyone wanting to support this free valuable service can sponsor me by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eirian-reynolds1 or send your donation to me at 63 Ger-y-Llan, Penrhyn-coch, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3HQ. Cheques payable to Marie Curie please.”
Eirian has set himself a target to raise £4,000 and he has raised £2,391 so far.
