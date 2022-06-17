Eisteddfod success for singer Ioan
Sunday 19th June 2022 6:00 am
IOAN Joshua Mabbutt from Llanbadarn Fawr enjoyed great success at the recent Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbigh.
Ioan, a Year 10 pupil at Ysgol Penweddig in Aberystwyth, won first prize in the Boys Solo Year 10 and Under 19 competition, singing the much-loved song Cilfan y Coed by Rhys Jones and Aled Lloyd Davies.
Despite his young age, Ioan was also awarded the Mrs Olwen Philips Scholarship and a gift from the Melbourne Welsh Chapel, Australia.
This scholarship is awarded annually to the most promising soloist aged between 15 and 19 years old.
This year’s adjudicators were Robat Arwyn and Ann Atkinson.
Ioan, who is only 15 years old, receives singing tuition from Eleri Roberts, Comins Coch.
