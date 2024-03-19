RHOS yr Hafod has been named as pub of the year for 2024 by local members of CAMRA.
Members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have selected the Cross Inn (Llanon) as the pub of the year 2024.
A presentation of the award to publicans, Angharad Hywel and Paul Jacobs, will be held in the pub at 6.30pm on Saturday, 23 March.
“This is the fourth time that the Rhos yr Hafod has won the Bae Ceredigion CAMRA pub of the award which is an outstanding achievement for a small pub in a rural location,” said Bae Ceredigion Secretary John Gale.
“Judges particularly praised the support that the publicans Angharad Hywel and Paul Jacobs Rhos yr Hafod give to, and receive from, their local community. The pub has been in the same family for 10 years now and the award recognises the commitment that Angharad and Paul put into running a pub that focusses on the quality of its real ale offer and the needs of its local community.”
The range of real ale at the Rhos yr Hafod is constantly changing but the two hand pumps usually offer beer from Welsh breweries and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote the barrels waiting in the cellar.
There are several drinking areas including a lively front bar, a quieter back bar to relax in, a function room, a large rear garden and a sunny front terrace which is being extended to offer more seating.
The pub hosts a range of events and other activities which include board games nights, quizzes, folk music, a book club for Welsh learners, and a summer beer and music festival.
The runner-up was the Bottle & Barrel in Aberystwyth and third place went to the Ship and Castle in Aberystwyth.
“I would like to thank all of the local members who responded to the survey to nominate up to three pubs worthy of the pub of the year award,” said John.
The Rhos yr Hafod will now go up against the other regional winning pubs for the CAMRA West Wales pub of the year title.