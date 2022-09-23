Eisteddfod success for young singer Ioan
Saturday 24th September 2022 3:00 pm
Young singer Ioan Mabbutt once again won a top national prize, this time at the National Eisteddfod (Picture supplied )
Teenager Ioan Joshua Mabbutt has once again won a top national prize for his singing.
Against strong competition, Ioan, a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, won first prize in the Boys Solo Competition 12 to 16 years at the National Eisteddfod.
Ioan, who is taught by Eleri Roberts, Comins Coch, also won third prize in the Cerdd Dant Solo 12 to 16 years at Tregaron.
This is the second national singing award that Ioan has won this year: at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbigh, Ioan won first prize in the Boys Solo Competition for Year 10 and Under 19 years.
And despite his young age, he was also awarded the Olwen Philips Scholarship and a gift from the Melbourne Welsh Chapel, Australia.
